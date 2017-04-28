Jefferies Group LLC Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PF. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 price target on Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) opened at 58.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Pinnacle Foods has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Boever sold 17,899 shares of Pinnacle Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,110.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,048 shares of Pinnacle Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $61,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,951 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 28.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. Spot Trading L.L.C acquired a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,640,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

