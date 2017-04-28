Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the offshore driller’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Simmons reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 7.84 on Tuesday. Atwood Oceanics has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The offshore driller reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Atwood Oceanics had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company earned $157.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Atwood Oceanics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jefferies-group-llc-analysts-give-atwood-oceanics-inc-atw-a-10-00-price-target-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,501,437 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 388,686 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 272,901 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,509,705 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,399,868 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 283,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,304,700 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 596,400 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atwood Oceanics Company Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.