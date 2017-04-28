Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) traded down 2.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 706,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.
In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $146,734.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $266,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,254.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $2,053,171. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,929,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,434,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after buying an additional 726,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,665,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.
