Jefferies Group Comments on Gannett Co Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) – Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gannett Co in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gannett Co’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) traded down 3.24% during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,812 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $949.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.73. Gannett Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.99 million. Gannett Co had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gannett Co during the fourth quarter worth about $20,127,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Gannett Co by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,355,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,253,000 after buying an additional 637,123 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gannett Co by 440.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 673,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 548,912 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gannett Co by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 544,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 283,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gannett Co by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett Co

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

