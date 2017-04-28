Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $152,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,927,650.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 162.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $162.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $396.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.10 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-ceo-bruce-c-cozadd-sells-1000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.