Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Janus Capital’s shares significantly underperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Management industry over the past six months. While management foresees the recent ‘all-stock merger of equals’ agreement with Henderson Group to result in improved profitability and greater efficiency, persistent negative performance fee limit its near term profitability. Also, the company's equity-heavy portfolio makes it vulnerable to the equity market volatilities. Further, continuously mounting operating expenses remains a major concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JNS. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Janus Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) opened at 13.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Janus Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.10 million. Janus Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Capital Group will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Janus Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/janus-capital-group-inc-jns-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,908,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,803,000 after buying an additional 424,623 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 1,075,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,802,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after buying an additional 827,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Capital Group Company Profile

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded products (ETPs) and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Capital Group (JNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.