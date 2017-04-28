Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Janus Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,471,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 1,075,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 4,868.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 831,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,802,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,191,000 after buying an additional 827,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Capital Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,908,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,803,000 after buying an additional 424,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,370 shares. Janus Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Janus Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Janus Capital Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Capital Group will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Janus Capital Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded products (ETPs) and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

