James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. Sells 4,630 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stock

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $921,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,007.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.67. The stock had a trading volume of 379,695 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day moving average is $197.74. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $224.07. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company earned $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

ULTI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.14.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

