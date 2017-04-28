Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 231,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $3,975,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) traded down 0.26% on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. 934,031 shares of the stock traded hands. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-71-per-share-updated.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.