J Walker Brian Sells 2,260 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider J Walker Brian sold 2,260 shares of UMB Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $169,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 3.50% on Friday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 205,416 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business earned $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.57 million. UMB Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UMB Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on UMB Financial Corp from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded UMB Financial Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded UMB Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

