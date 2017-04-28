J C Penney Company (JCP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J C Penney Company earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the department store operator an impact score of 64 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of J C Penney Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.86 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr lowered shares of J C Penney Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.76 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of J C Penney Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of J C Penney Company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of J C Penney Company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) traded down 1.28% on Friday, reaching $5.38. 23,841,938 shares of the company traded hands. J C Penney Company has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1793.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The department store operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. J C Penney Company had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J C Penney Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Company Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

