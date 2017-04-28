J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 1.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.36. 369,254 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

