J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 1.88% during trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 504,684 shares of the stock traded hands. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $48,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

