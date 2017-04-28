ITV plc (ITV) Receives GBX 233.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.65 ($2.99).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.27) price objective (down from GBX 257 ($3.29)) on shares of ITV plc in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ITV plc from GBX 255 ($3.26) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITV plc to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 233 ($2.98) in a report on Friday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) traded down 0.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 210.00. 15,707,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.42 billion. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 141.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 230.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from ITV plc’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Anna Manz bought 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,234.48 ($2,856.66). Also, insider Adam Crozier sold 240,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68), for a total value of £505,121.40 ($645,770.14).

About ITV plc

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

