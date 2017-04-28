Red Oak Partners, Llc Sells 66,973 Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 66,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $770,859.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 4,425 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $52,259.25.

On Monday, April 3rd, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 200 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $2,302.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 14,542 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $169,559.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 1,235 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $13,029.25.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 3,800 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $39,900.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 26,517 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $281,080.20.

On Monday, March 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 31,818 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $337,270.80.

On Friday, February 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 79,616 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $874,979.84.

Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) opened at 11.65 on Friday. Issuer Direct Corp has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Issuer Direct Corp

Issuer Direct Corporation is a provider of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company reports its products and services revenues in revenue streams, such as disclosure management, shareholder communications, and platforms and technology. The Company works with a client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks and mutual funds.

