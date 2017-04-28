Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News stories about Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Isle of Capri Casinos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 54 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Isle of Capri Casinos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,337 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $953.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55. Isle of Capri Casinos has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm earned $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Isle of Capri Casinos had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isle of Capri Casinos will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donn R. Mitchell II sold 106,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $2,757,853.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,570.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric L. Hausler sold 59,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,539,993.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,421 shares of company stock worth $14,428,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Isle of Capri Casinos Company Profile

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

