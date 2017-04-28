iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.30

News headlines about iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) have been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) opened at 296.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a one year low of $240.30 and a one year high of $303.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBB shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

