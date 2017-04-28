Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 736,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 94.17%. The company earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 37,385 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $626,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

