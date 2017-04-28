Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,169 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.72. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.54.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield bought 7,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $60,911.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,077.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,695.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc is engaged in providing global satellite communications services and products. The Company offers mobile voice and data communications services through satellite, and provides communications services offering true global coverage. It provides services to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations and consumers through its satellite network, which has over 70 in-orbit satellites with in orbit spares and related ground infrastructure.

