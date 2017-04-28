News articles about IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IRIDEX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,336 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $131.36 million. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IRIDEX (IRIX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/iridex-irix-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

In other news, insider Romeo R. Dizon sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $36,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $227,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.