Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company earned $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Iradimed Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Iradimed Corp updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.01)-$0.00 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) traded down 2.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Iradimed Corp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 206,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed Corp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed Corp during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed Corp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed Corp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Iradimed Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Iradimed Corp

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

