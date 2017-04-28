BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,305,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 47.56 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.89 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-shares-bought-by-blbb-advisors-llc-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $895,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,689.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,125 shares of company stock worth $2,630,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.