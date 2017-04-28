Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Target Price at $42.88

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Vetr lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 0.7372% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.9106. 626,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.93 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $788,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,508. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 383,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,878,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,454,000 after buying an additional 77,715 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

