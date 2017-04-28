InVitae Corp (NVTA) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InVitae Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) opened at 11.15 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $471.07 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post ($2.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark Co. upgraded InVitae Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

About InVitae Corp

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

