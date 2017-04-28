Traders Sell Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $47.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Illumina had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Illumina traded up $0.73 for the day and closed at $173.68Specifically, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $518,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $41,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,476 shares of company stock worth $2,078,440. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $102,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $171,000. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) on Strength Following Insider Selling” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/investors-sell-illumina-inc-ilmn-on-strength-following-insider-selling-updated.html.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.