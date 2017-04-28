CVS Health Corp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical volume of 4,307 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.79 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 133,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 125.4% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 156,338 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

