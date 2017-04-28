Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Index Call Options (IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 187,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,782 call options.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,792,617 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3868 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

