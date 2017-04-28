Investors Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded down 4.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 3,465,703 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $176.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.48 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Dittenhafer sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Spengler sold 60,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $872,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Investors Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

