Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,541 shares. The company has a market cap of $699.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment-grade at the time of investment.

