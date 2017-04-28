Jefferies Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Invesco to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) opened at 33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.82. Invesco has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,217,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,048,000 after buying an additional 1,877,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,524,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,376,000 after buying an additional 245,444 shares in the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $280,686,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,870,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,285,000 after buying an additional 753,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,979,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after buying an additional 82,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.
