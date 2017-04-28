Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jefferies Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/invesco-ltd-ivz-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-55-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated.html.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Invesco to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) opened at 33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.82. Invesco has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,217,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,048,000 after buying an additional 1,877,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,524,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,376,000 after buying an additional 245,444 shares in the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $280,686,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,870,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,285,000 after buying an additional 753,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,979,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after buying an additional 82,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.