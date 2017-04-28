Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,461 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.82. Invesco has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Invesco to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

