Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Invesco to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 3,185,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 110.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

