Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.45

Press coverage about Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intuitive Surgical earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $793.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 836.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $769.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $610.71 and a 12-month high of $840.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.72 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post $23.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Curet Myriam sold 222 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.80, for a total transaction of $162,015.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 626 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,395 shares of company stock worth $48,118,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

