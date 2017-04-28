Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $27.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Wedbush analyst Levy. T now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $27.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $911.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.36.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded down 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $835.87. The company had a trading volume of 390,264 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $769.33 and a 200 day moving average of $698.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $610.71 and a 12 month high of $844.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm earned $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,025.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,291. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

