Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr Sells 8,950 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $835.89, for a total value of $7,481,215.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marshall Mohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marshall Mohr sold 4,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,187,500.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Marshall Mohr sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $835.87. The stock had a trading volume of 390,265 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $772.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.71 and a 52-week high of $844.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business earned $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.36.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

