Intuit (INTU) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intuit earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 125.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $128.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post $4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.77.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 8,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,451.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,563.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 103,445 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $13,043,380.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,306,413.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

