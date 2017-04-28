Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) traded down 3.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 638,928 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $130.88 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm earned $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 268.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 3,233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,879,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 654,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 267,978 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium containing products segment. Its products are potash and Trio.

