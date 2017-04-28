Intralinks Holdings (IL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Intralinks Holdings (NYSE:IL) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intralinks Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Intralinks Holdings to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intralinks Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of Intralinks Holdings (NYSE:IL) remained flat at $13.01 during midday trading on Friday. Intralinks Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

About Intralinks Holdings

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

