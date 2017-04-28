Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ISNPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo Spa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Intesa Sanpaolo Spa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) traded up 0.791% on Tuesday, hitting $17.593. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,675 shares. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.735 and a beta of 1.44. Intesa Sanpaolo Spa has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

About Intesa Sanpaolo Spa

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

