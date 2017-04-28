InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives $44.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

INXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion Holding NV during the fourth quarter valued at $8,810,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterXion Holding NV by 26.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 293,642 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in InterXion Holding NV by 105.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 585,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterXion Holding NV by 4.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InterXion Holding NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,128,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Receives $44.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/interxion-holding-nv-inxn-receives-44-67-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) traded up 1.51% on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. 868,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.94. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. InterXion Holding NV had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company earned $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding NV Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.