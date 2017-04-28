Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

IPG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. S&P Equity Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.60. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 7,867 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $191,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 129,441 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $3,150,593.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock worth $33,081,398 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 76.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

