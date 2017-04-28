Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.12 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg-given-ourperform-rating-at-wedbush-updated.html.

In other news, SVP Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $748,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $290,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,398 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,533,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,459,000 after buying an additional 761,962 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,053,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,807,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,058,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 80,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,510,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,511,000 after buying an additional 175,508 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,061,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,485,000 after buying an additional 2,902,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.