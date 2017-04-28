Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper Co (IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC cut International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) opened at 54.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.58. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol L. Roberts sold 32,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,734,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $532,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in International Paper by 346.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in International Paper by 1,015.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its position in International Paper by 4,425.7% in the first quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

