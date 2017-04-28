International Paper Co (IP) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at Citigroup Inc

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc in a report released on Friday. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America Corp reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC cut International Paper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) traded down 1.00% on Friday, reaching $54.37. 850,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company earned $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “International Paper Co (IP) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at Citigroup Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/international-paper-co-ip-given-buy-rating-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

In other International Paper news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,351 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $532,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Hoel sold 22,502 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,184,280.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,089. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 346.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,015.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4,425.7% in the first quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $172,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.