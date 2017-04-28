Intelsat SA (I) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company earned $538.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.75 million. Intelsat SA had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 17.03%. Intelsat SA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) traded down 14.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 1,407,192 shares of the company traded hands. Intelsat SA has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Intelsat SA during the third quarter worth $165,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Intelsat SA by 120.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat SA during the first quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intelsat SA by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intelsat SA by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

I has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $3.00 price target on shares of Intelsat SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Intelsat SA Company Profile

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

