Intelsat SA (I NGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I NGR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I NGR) traded down 14.99% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $348.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35. Intelsat SA has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Intelsat SA Company Profile

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

