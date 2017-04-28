Intel Co. (INTC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Intel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45. Intel also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

In other Intel news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $1,070,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,560,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $60,397.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,342 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,659. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.8% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.6% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 178,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 96,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

