Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “We are adjusting our estimates, and reiterating our Buy and $42 PT.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $36.25 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 3.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,769,258 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. Intel has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45. Intel also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the typical volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

WARNING: “Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/intels-intc-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-mizuho.html.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,494.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $1,070,151.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Intel by 237.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,427,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,399,000 after buying an additional 402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.