Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $38.76, but opened at $37.43. Intel shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 56,768,885 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,342 shares of company stock worth $6,788,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,281,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,751,339,000 after buying an additional 1,049,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,790,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,498,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $887,079,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,167,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,447,000 after buying an additional 207,118 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,245,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,156,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

