Intel Co. (INTC) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-2.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.93 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.63-0.73 EPS.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 3.42% on Friday, hitting $36.15. 56,769,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of 331% compared to the average volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $78,318.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 279,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 147,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 196,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

